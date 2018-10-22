ReStore holding big Saturday sale, collecting items for hurricane victims

LAURINBURG — There’s been extra space created at Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County’s Restore in the form of a tractor-trailer, where donations for hurricane victims is being stored.

“Our belief is people are going to face some struggles heading into the holiday season while still trying to recover from the storm,” said Chris Carpenter, director of Habitat. “Our goal is to collect specific items to be distributed throughout the county with the help of churches in each community.

“This is not our normal mission, but we feel it is important to continue to be a part of the recovery effort until after the holidays,” he added. “I personally feel there are different stages of immediate need after a storm of this magnitude and we want to be helpful in all of those stages.”

The effort is being spearheaded by Elizabeth Spry, manager of the ReStore in Laurinburg.

On Saturday, the ReStore will hold a 40-percent off sale on items in the entire store — including household, hardware, seasonal, furniture, exercise equipment and more.

“All of the proceeds from the sale will go back into the store and building local homes,” Spry said.

She added that the tractor-trailer would be parked in front of the store at 12340 McColl Road through the end of the year to store donations for the Hurricane Florence victims.

“We’re collecting non-perishable food, baby items, cleaning supplies and toiletries,” Spry said. “Those items will be distributed to local communities through churches.”

The ReStore will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

