Wanted Cumberland County man leads police on chase

LAURINBURG — A Spring Lake man recently lead Laurinburg police officers on a car chase before being apprehended.

On Saturday, police offers tried to make a traffic stop on South Caledonia Road on a Nissan Altima that the registration came back as fictitious. The officers activated the blue lights and the vehicle pulled to the curb — however, the driver then exited the vehicle, according to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young.

The individual, later identified as 22-year-old Dentonio Jah Utley, was asked to get back in the vehicle. He did as he was told, but he then began to drive away, leading police on a chase. Officers attempted to stop him but he continued to drive, passing vehicles in no passing zones.

Around Johns Road, Utley lost control of the vehicle by hitting a ditch and entering a field. He continued through the field with police in pursuit, but soon jumped out of the vehicle and continued on foot before officers were able to apprehend him.

Utley, who has an address of Cirello Drive in Spring Lake, was wanted in Cumberland County on probation violations for felony charges. He was also charged with fleeing to allude arrest and traffic violations. He was given a $30,000 bond.