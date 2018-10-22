Break-in

LAURINBURG —The sheriff’s office is investigating a report from the Scotland County Tax office from Friday that someone had broken in and accessed the safe. Stolen was $200 in assorted currency and two Scotland County debit cards. There is a suspect in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Alpha Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into his vehicle nothing was stolen but the vehicle had been rummaged through. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Alpha Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into her vehicle and stole a social security card and credit and debit cards. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Alpha Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle and stole an N.C. DOC ID and badge valued at $100. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Alpha Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into her vehicle and stole an $80 fire stick, debit card, social security card and vehicle registration. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Friday that when he came home he found a window busted out. Two push mowers and two window air conditioning units were taken totalling $800.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported that someone had broken into her vehicle. The suspect removed $125 in cash as well as two knives and a bag with 30 apples in it totalling $45.

LAURINBURG — Quality Parts on Railroad Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had appeared to try and force open the back door damaging it and the lock for around $100. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Durso Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into his car and rummaged through it. Nothing was missing from the vehicle and no damage was found but five bundles of shingles were taken off of his porch valued at $150.

LAURINBURG — A daughter of a resident of Muse Street reported Sunday that it appeared someone had kicked in a door causing $200 damage. Nothing was reported missing from the residence.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had broken into the home and stole a Taurus firearm, two magazines and four boxes of ammunition totaling over $550. There is a suspect in the case.

LAUREL HILL— Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Community Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway after a cell phone was reported stolen.

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to the Lowe’s on U.S. 15/401 By-Pass after loss prevention reported that on Oct. 15 three males entered the business, loaded up a cart full of items and walked out without paying. The suspects took a Dewalt four tool-combo kit, a Dewalt six tool kit, a Dewalt 20-watt battery, a Craftsman inverter and a second inverter totaling $2, 955.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported Monday that someone had entered his bedroom closet and removed a shotgun and handgun valued at $1,639. The victim said he had happened sometime within the past five months.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department Friday that someone had cut the back screen window and damaged the lock totaling $130 in an attempt to break in. No entry was made.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department Friday that he had left his residence and made it a few blocks before his engine went out. He got out and walked back to his residence and noticed sugar on the ground where his vehicle had been. He went back to his vehicle and noticed someone had poured sugar in his gas tank totaling $1,500 in damage.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had brandished a firearm at him and demanded he give them a Nintendo Wii game system and controller valued at $22. There is a suspect in the case.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Jonathon David Locklear, 30, of Sunset Drive was arrested Friday for harassing phone calls communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAUREL HILL—Laeric Grady, 28, of Circle Drive, Bennettsville, S.C., was arrested Saturday for assault on a female, unauthorized use of conveyance and resisting arrest. He was given a $5,000 bond.

