Insanitarium releases spooks

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Inside the haunted house while there is plenty of darkness, strobe and colored lights created an eerie look at both visitors and monsters. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Inside the haunted house while there is plenty of darkness, strobe and colored lights created an eerie look at both visitors and monsters.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County, get ready to be terrified.

The Insanitarium: Nightmare on Main Street — put on by Scotland County Parks and Recreation and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce — kicked off Friday with a scream in downtown Laurinburg. And more is in store.

It’s the second annual haunted house, but it’s the first time the event is being held downtown. For its first year the event was held at the Old Wagram Prison, but due to some safety concerns it was moved to the new location at 116 Roper St. next to the Storytelling Arts Building. That portion of Roper Street will be closed down for guests and creatures.

Inside the two-floors of terror, visitors can expect to see everything from dancing clowns to zombies popping up out of seemingly nowhere. More than a dozen actors will be providing the scares throughout the event and many are just as excited to be giving the scares.

“I’m looking forward to a new experience,” said Joseph Chavis. “I’ve never scared someone before and it will be a different experience. Something very interesting.”

Chavis and fellow actor Lucille Revels both agree that everyone in the community should come out and enjoy the event.

“They’ll be helping the community out since the proceeds go back into the community,” Revels said. “It’s a good event, so come and be festive.”

Last year’s opening weekend saw almost 2,000 visitors and organizers hope to see bigger numbers this year as the event continues to grow.

“We know that we’re going to draw a lot of people from outside the area into Laurinburg, which is obviously one of the goals,” Chris English, Chamber executive director, said. “But this event isn’t just for Laurinburg and we want people from Scotland County to come and take part.”

For those who visit, they’ll find out quickly there’s more than just scares going on downtown. Besides the haunted house, there will be a movie playing for those willing to look behind their backs for creatures lurking.

The movies haven’t been decided on but guests can expect some Halloween thrillers, all of which will be PG-13 and under. There will also be vendors selling drinks, hamburgers and more. The last day of the event on Saturday, Oct. 27, will also have a live band and will amp up the festival atmosphere.

“The job as a recreation professional is to enhance the quality of life for people in the community,” Bryan Graham, Parks and Recreation director, said. “This is a family-oriented event it’s going to be fun for everyone in attendance. If you’re scared to enter we’ll have the movie playing outside (and) music playing. It’s a win for everyone who shows up to enjoy the atmosphere.”

Last year the money raised from the event helped build batting cages and assisted with different programs and initiatives that have benefited the county. Graham said his office is working on trying to get a matching grant from the event so there will be extra money coming in that doesn’t have to come from taxpayers.

“It’s a great community event and to know that the proceeds go back to Parks and Rec and Chamber initiatives is satisfying,” Graham said. “It’s a win for the entire county.”

The Insanitarium is open today as well as Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The movie and band are free to the public.

Tickets are $10 and $20 and can be purchased at the event or online at www.insanitarium18.com. The event did sell out last year on some nights.

The attraction will have a break around 9:30 each night to allow for actors to hydrate and rest for a short amount of time.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Inside the haunted house while there is plenty of darkness, strobe and colored lights created an eerie look at both visitors and monsters. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1__DSC7019.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Inside the haunted house while there is plenty of darkness, strobe and colored lights created an eerie look at both visitors and monsters. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1__DSC5964.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1__DSC6019.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1__DSC6042.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Inside the haunted house while there is plenty of darkness, strobe and colored lights created an eerie look at both visitors and monsters. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1__DSC7012.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Inside the haunted house while there is plenty of darkness, strobe and colored lights created an eerie look at both visitors and monsters. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1__DSC5987.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1__DSC6048.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1__DSC6044.jpg

Haunted house event has threemore nights of terror and fun

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]