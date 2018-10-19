Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a wallet. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a Garmin GPS valued at $80 from his vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — An employee of the Laurinburg Dialysis office reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had stolen her wallet containing $300 in cash while she was working.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a home on East Vance Street Thursday night after the two residents reported they had heard two gunshots. Upon investigation officers found that bullets had struck the outward wall causing $210 of damage. There are no suspects in the case.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_annacrime-13.jpg