Break-in
LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a wallet. There were no signs of forced entry.
LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a Garmin GPS valued at $80 from his vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry.
Larceny
LAURINBURG — An employee of the Laurinburg Dialysis office reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had stolen her wallet containing $300 in cash while she was working.
Shooting
LAURINBURG — Police responded to a home on East Vance Street Thursday night after the two residents reported they had heard two gunshots. Upon investigation officers found that bullets had struck the outward wall causing $210 of damage. There are no suspects in the case.