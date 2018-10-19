Disaster recovery centers to close Sundays; help still readily available

RALEIGH – State/FEMA disaster recovery centers will close on Sundays, starting this weekend. The centers will continue to operate during their currently scheduled days and hours.

Survivors can also get help online or by phone. Individuals and businesses in counties included in the North Carolina federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence may register for assistance by:

· Calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. You can also update your contact information, ask questions about a letter from FEMA, get information about FEMA home inspections, or learn how to appeal a FEMA decision.

· Going online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

· Downloading the FEMA mobile app.

· Downloading the ReadyNC app.

· Visiting any disaster recovery center. To find center locations and current hours, download the FEMA mobile app, the ReadyNC app, or visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Center hours and operations are adjusted based on visitor demand.

Information on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s low-interest disaster loans is available at the SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing [email protected] or visiting SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster.

People who are deaf and hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339.

If you have unmet disaster-related needs, you may call the statewide referral service at 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 (TTY), or text Florence to 898211.

The 31 North Carolina counties now designated for Individual Assistance are: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Union, Wayne and Wilson.

For information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncpds.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.