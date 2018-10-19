Ritz Raffle offers winner one of three large prizes

LAURINBURG — Scotland Memorial Hospital’s parking lot will soon be transformed into an enchanting ballroom.

The 25th annual Putting on the Ritz Gala of Giving to benefit the Scotland Memorial Foundation will be held in two weeks, but the annual Ritz Raffle is already underway. This year organizers hope to sell 4,000 tickets — last year’s raffle broke records selling more than 3,400.

The winner of the raffle will get the choice of one of three grand prizes. The prizes include a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $25,000, a John Deere Ztrak Zero Turn Radius Lawn Mower valued at $12,750 or a check for $10,000.

A winning ticket will be chosen on Nov. 3 at the event, but the winner doesn’t have to be present to win.

Nic’s Pic Kwiks, Southeast Farm Equipment, Scotland Motors and the Scotland Memorial Foundation office will all be selling the $10 tickets until Thursday. After Thursday tickets can only be purchased at the Scotland Memorial Foundation office or at the event.

Tickets cannot be purchased online.

“By entering the Ritz Raffle, participants not only get the opportunity to win an incredible prize but more importantly, they support and fund critical health and wellness programs in their own community,” said Kirsten Dean, executive director of the Scotland Memorial Foundation.

The money raised through the raffle along with all money raised from the Ritz will go to help fund programs offered by the Scotland Memorial Foundation — such as free health screenings, community health education programs, support groups, free mammograms, scholarships, personal care items for cancer patients and more.

Organizers hope to raise a total of $200,000 overall.

This year’s Fund the Need will support Hurricane Florence disaster relief and recovery efforts in the area’s that Scotland Health Care serves.

Last year more than $59,000 was raised for the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center Patient Assistance and this year organizers hope to top that number.

“I wish everyone understood how caring this community is,” Dean said. “Not just to the Scotland Memorial Foundation but to many other organizations. We have a very giving community.”

For information about the Ritz Raffle or Putting on the Ritz, visit www.501auctions.com/ritzgala or call the Scotland Memorial Foundation at 910-291-7543.

The winner of the Ritz Raffle is responsible for all taxes, tags, title and documentation of whichever prize they choose. For prizes valued over $5,000 require Scotland Memorial Foundation to collect an IRS withholding payment of 31 percent before the prize is issued and transferred to the winner. I.D. is required to claim a prize.

