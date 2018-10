Photo courtesy of Sylvia Stewart

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently presented scholarships for the Adopt-A-Classroom project for children with special needs. Pictured are Judy Hatcher (Pilot), Nikki Bower (Carver), Catherine Pinkston (Wagram), Diane Boyd (Wagram), Joy Lindy (Carver) and Doris Donovan (Pilot). Not pictured is Kiera Freeman (I.E. Johnson).