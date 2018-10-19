Ribbon-cutting held

Jael Pembrick | Laurinburg Exchange

President James Jackson took ownership of The Laurinburg Machine and Equipment Company recently from the Lytch Family and, on Thursday, the reborn company celebrated with a Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Jackson, who previously worked for the company, said the business will make metal machine-work hand railings and truck equipment modifications. The celebration, which brought city, county and Chamber officials to the 402 Fairley St. in Laurinburg location, also included an open house mixer.

