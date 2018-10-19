Study shows neighbors could pay different auto insurance premiums based on zip code

LAURINBURG — Local insurance representatives don’t agree with a new study by the Consumer Federation of America out of Washington, D.C., which recently reported that auto insurance companies often charge higher premiums because of zip code differences.

The organization sought online premium quotes from Allstate, Farmers, Geico, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, and Progressive and used identical drivers and close-range zip codes to determine their findings. Cities chosen included Atlanta, Austin, Buffalo, Columbus, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Tampa, and Trenton. In each city tested, the higher priced zip code had lower quotes offered than the low- income zip code.

The CFA used a prime example of houses on the same street in Buffalo, New York. The car owner in the house on the left paid a premium of $1,697 while the car owner in house across from it paid $2,315 a year.

The release stated that, except for the address, the tested drivers were exactly the same in every way, and the coverage is for the state mandated minimum liability policy. The good driver in the lower-income 14215 zip code was quoted 34 percent higher premiums on average than the counterpart in the wealthier 14226 zip code.

“When we look at the many ways in which lower- and moderate-income Americans are targeted with the higher prices for the same product as their higher-income neighbors, we have to rethink the state-enforced rules governing the pricing of state-mandated auto insurance,” said Bob Hunter, director of insurance at CFA.

Local State Farm representatives — who did not want to be named — stated that location is not the case.

“It is not based on location, but it is based on consumer history,” said a State Farm office representative. “If you have multiple cars, it differs — if you have a lot of cancellations or your credit is bad, it will reflect in your score.”

Another State Farm representative said clients have come in with the same complaints the CFA pointed out.

“I have had people come in and say that their neighbor lives right beside me and pays less — but it is not based on location,” the rep explained. “People also qualify for different discounts like our good-driver discount (s0) it varies across insurances.”

The State Farm reps stated that, if one driver qualifies and the other does not, it plays a major difference in premiums. The pair focused mainly on how credit is a vital tool and good credit could mean a better premium and bad credit could hike up the price.

“Credit plays a major part — if you have missed payments or have a bad history, the score shown will reflect that,” said the State Farm representative.

