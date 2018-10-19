RichmondCC offering community piano class

HAMLET – Richmond Community College is offering a piano class called “Keys to Learning the Piano” through the Workforce and Economic Development division. Sign up now and be on your way to playing a song on the piano after just one lesson.

This 16-lesson class is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 13 in the Lindsey-Petris Building, Room 130, on RichmondCC’s main campus in Hamlet. The minimum age requirement for the class is 16.

Juilliard trained instructor Joe Ford is teaching the class. Ford’s interest in music began at an early age when he started listening to his grandmother play the piano. Ford quickly learned to play by ear and started playing in church. He did eventually take formal lessons as a child after his mother found a piano instructor and signed him up for regular lessons.

Ford attended school in Moore County until graduation, and he then went to Thomlinson College in Cleveland, Tenn., where he began studying music. He then attended the Juilliard School for the Performing Arts in New York.

Ford spent most summers performing at Ghost Town in the Sky in Maggie Valley. In the off-season, he performed in many casinos in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Ford now lives Hamlet, where he enjoys teaching students of all ages. He also plays in many local churches and occasionally for gospel music groups.

If you’ve ever had an interest in learning how to play the piano, this is the class for you. Ford’s unique style of teaching will quickly teach you the basics and have you playing melodies in no time at all.

To sign up for “Keys to Learning the Piano” at RichmondCC, contact Workforce and Economic Development Program Director Angineek Gillenwater at 910-410-1848 or [email protected]