Scotia Village to host Instant Matchpoint Game

LAURINBURG — The American Contract Bridge League and its Laurinburg member, Bridge-at-the-Village, are at it again.

The 32nd annual ACBL-wide Instant Matchpoint Game will be played on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, at clubs across North America. The game in Laurinburg will start at 1 p.m. in the Morris Morgan Entertainment Center of Scotia Village.

An Instant Matchpoint Game is a game in which players are given their matchpoint score on each board immediately after playing each deal. In this game to be played on Halloween, players will also be able to compare their scores with those recorded by bridge experts playing the same boards in earlier games.

Up for grabs this time around is one gold masterpoint for the top scorer in a section flight/strata, provided at least five tables are in play, while remaining awards are 50-percent red/50-percent black points. Players will also receive a booklet with complete analyses of the deals by many-time national champion Larry Cohen. In addition, club games of five or more tables will be included in the open championship event.

In the open championship, the overall continental winner receives 20 points, while District-wide winners receive 10 points. The first-place winners will be recognized on the ACBL website and in the Bridge Bulletin. Winners receive the greater of the nationwide and the district awards in addition to masterpoints won at the game itself.

This Instant Matchpoint Game will start promptly at 1 p.m., but refreshments will be available beforehand as well as during play. Bridge-at-the-Village is the host, Scotia Village’s MMEC is the location, and bridge is the game which is open to all players.

Bridge-at-the-Village is the only ACBL-sanctioned club on the highway 74 line between Charlotte and Wilmington. It plays regularly on Monday evenings at 6:00 p.m. in the Scotia Village Café at a cost of $5 per person. Visitors are always welcome and a partner is almost always available.