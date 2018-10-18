Saturday morning movie coming to Scotland County Memorial Library

LAURINBURG — Make plans to be at the Scotland County Memorial Library for the Monthly Movie Program on Saturday when the movie, “The Good Dinosaur,” is shown from 10 a.m. until noon.

This animated movie is a tale that takes a spin on how life might be on Earth if the asteroid missed the planet and the dinosaurs never became extinct. Arlo, an Apatosaurus gets swept away from his family and home. He makes a friend in a human boy and together they have an adventure, all while Arlo is trying to get back to his home. This movie is rated PG. There will be free popcorn for those who attend.

For information on this or other events at the Scotland County Memorial Library, call 276-0563 or visit www.scotlandcounty.org/library.