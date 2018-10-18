Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Malloy Avenue reported to the sheriff’s office Tuesday that someone had pried open the rear door and bathroom window causing $2,450 of damage. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that a car on the property had been broken into. The vehicle belonged to a man in South Carolina who was informed of the break-in. The suspect stole a car speaker and box valued at $300.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that when he returned home on Sunday he noticed the rear door of the residence had been forced open, but didn’t find anything missing so he didn’t report it. On Tuesday he found that a firearm he had upstairs was missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken the window of his truck to gain access. The suspect caused $500 damage and rummaged through the vehicle as well as taking a pellet rifle and a push-mower from the back of the truck.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee Lane reported to the sheriff’s office Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen her pitbull from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morris Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen her vehicle from the property. There was a spare key in the vehicle and it had been broken into a month prior. There is a potential suspect in the case.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — The sheriff’s office responded Tuesday to a construction site on Aberdeen Road where the company, United Rentals, Inc., reported windows were broken out of equipment.

LAURINBURG — Rainbow 66 on South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had shot through some windows with a BB-gun.

Arrests

WAGRAM — Debra Waters, 67, of McKay Street was arrested Wednesday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

WAGRAM — Guantisha L. Daivs, 35, of Luther Drive was arrested Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Angela Patterson, 32, of Southwood Drive was arrested Wednesday on a contempt of court warrant, driving while license revoked, failure to secure child under 16 and fictitious information to officer. She was given a $2,000 bond.

