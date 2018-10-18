Skating rink to start taking shape

LAURINBURG — For months, residents here have been hearing about all the plans by the ‘Tis the Season group for the upcoming holiday season. Any day now, they will begin to see those plans taking shape.

On Monday, a grader will be in the downtown area to level out the space that will be used for the planned 30-by-60 foot skating rink and the platform will then get built — followed by the electrical work getting installed for pop-up outlets that will accommodate the vendors.

The following week, the base around the skating rink will be built before the actual rink is put in.

But don’t expect to see a Zamboni in town.

“It’s not an ice skating rink, it will be a polymer rink — just like the professional hockey teams use now,” said Terry Parker, one of the ‘Tis the Season organizers. “It stays smooth and only needs cleaning with a squeegee each night after use.”

Parker added that the skating rink will be able to hold up to 50 skaters at any one time.

“And if it’s popular enough this year, we hope to expand the surface next year,” she said.

***

Downtown trees

***

Parker said the group continues to take orders for the 7-foot Christmas trees that will be places along both sides of Main Street in the downtown area.

“We’ll be going to a tree farm just outside West Jefferson to pick up 100 tress soon,” she said. “And we still have trees available for anyone wanting one.”

A total of 76 tress will be placed in the downtown, and Parker hopes each one gets adopted by someone. The cost is $100 and the ‘Tis the Season group will put lights on each tree — but it will be up to whomever purchases the tree to decorate it.

“We plan to have a community tree-decorating contest on our Facebook page to determine the best,” Parker said.

To adopt one or more of the trees, Parker said folks can go to the group’s Facebook page at TisTheSeason, or call her at 910-280-1874 or call Carol Coughenour at 910-280-5373.

***

The Christmas Store

***

The highly anticipated opening of the ‘Tis the Season Christmas Store in downtown Laurinburg is just 10 days away.

Parker said the expected opening will take place on Monday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. and the store will remain open that day until 6 p.m.

“People have really been excited about the store,” she said. “We’ve constantly had people stopping by to see what’s there.”

The Christmas Store will offer a wide variety of holiday gifts, decorations, paintings by local artists and much more.

“We’ve had so much fun doing this — and the cooperation and energy has been terrific,” Parker said. “It’s just wonderful how so many people and groups have come together to this.”

The official kickoff for the ‘Tis the Season activities will be Sunday, Nov. 18.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_512x512bb.jpg

Trees still available for downtown