One-Stop has a solid kick-off

LAURINBURG — The first day of One-Stop Early Voting brought out several hundred people Wednesday, but falls short from the 2014 election numbers.

One-Stop kicked off with 559 Scotland County voters coming out to cast their votes — however, the first day of the 2014 general election brought out 1,154 voters — though Wednesday’s number is higher than what the first day of the primary election in April brouht, which was 185.

As of Thursday morning, there had been a decrease in the number of people who had visited the County Annex, as opposed to the day before, according to Elections Assistant Chassidy Brewer.

Wednesday also kicked off the first time for the Board of Elections using the new hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), which changed in accordance with House Bill 35. The bill requires all One-Stop polling stations to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless the station is at the Board of Elections office. One-Stop is located at the County Annex Building, which is also the home of the Board of Elections.

However, the board decided to try out the new hours to have the statistics on it for future reference. Overall, the day was successfully in regards to how it was run.

“There have been no issues, everything ran smooth,” Brewer said. “It just makes for a long day.”

Out of the 559 registered voters who came to the County Annex on Wednesday, 307 were registered Democrats, 96 were Republican, and 156 were unaffiliated. More females also came out to early voting, with 302 women topping out the 248 males and nine unidentified.

More than 50 percent of those who came out were white (333 voters), while 186 were black, 24 were American Indian, one was Asian, three identified as “other” and 11 were unidentified.

In Scotland County, there are 22,871 registered voters, though those who aren’t registered still have a chance to register and vote at One-Stop.

Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

Those who are already registered will only have to state their name and address, with no photo ID needed.

One-Stop Early Voting will continue on through Nov. 3 and will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with the final day being a Saturday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The general election will be on Nov. 6.

The County Annex Building is located at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_VOTE-1.jpg

Staff report

Reach Katelin Gandee 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee 910-506-3171 or [email protected]