NC leads pack with weak pay equity laws

LAURINBURG — State Rep. Garland Pierce (N.C. District 48) wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 — for everyone.

North Carolina was recently grouped with 16 other states for having the weakest equal pay laws in a census released by the American Association of University Women.

The state comes in ninth place for the pay gap between men and women. According to the census, women make 84 percent of what men make in the state — including the fact that, of 16 percent pay gap, the gap is wider for most women of color and working mothers.

Scotland County is served in Congress by District 9, where, compared to the other districts in the state, District 9 is at the bottom with the largest pay gap between women and men — District 9 women only make 73.9 percent of what men make.

Pierce said the focus lately has been on raising the minimum wage.

“We are trying to raise the minimum wage to $15 (and) it should not be gender-based,” said Pierce. “Women have the same qualifications as men, I believe they should get the same benefits as a man.”

According to the census, Congress will be urged to pass federal equal pay laws to advance pay equity so women can bring home the salary they deserve.

The three bills listed are:

— The Paycheck Fairness Act which would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and protect workers.

— The Pay Equity for All Act which would prohibit employers from seeking salary history during the hiring process.

— The Fair Pay Act which would require all employers to provide equal pay for work of equivalent value.

“Equal work deserves equal pay, and that has been law since passage of the Equal Pay Act in 1963,” said U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger for District 9. “Yet I acknowledge there are instances of illegal pay discrimination, and in those cases, I strongly urge women to take legal action.”

Pierce, from Wagram, states that women are leading major companies and breaking barriers.

“We have come a long way, (but) women are still working two jobs to make ends meet for their families,” said Pierce. “I worked with Alma Adams, who was a great leader and helped raise the minimum wage years ago.”

State Rep. Alma S. Adams (District 12) spearheaded the $1 minimum wage increase for North Carolina in 2006 and has been fighting for equity for women and the poor since the 1980s.

“I worked on that issue (the $1 increase) for 10 years — that shows we are not doing enough to help women and poor people,” said Adams.

She added that all work is women’s work so women should be paid the same.

“My pilot for a plane ride was a woman, and when I visited the hospital, there was a male nurse, I am interested if men get paid more for jobs that used to be considered women’s work as well,” said Adams.

She suggests when the minimum wage is raised again — and she hopes it will — that it will rise with inflation in mind.

“It’s inhumane to have a low minimum wage when prices of things like milk go up with inflation,” said Adams.

She is optimistic about the future of Congress and said the opposite sex could actually push equity further as well.

“My gender should not be a barrier, women are running for offices and winning,” said Adams. “I hope this will bring more attention to the cause — this is one thing I believe we can solve. We need to bring men who are sympathetic (to the cause) along, otherwise, we do not need to vote for them.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_money-articleLarge.jpg