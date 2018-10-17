Notorious pedophile committed to federal custody

RALEIGH – United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr., announced that Chief United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle committed Kelly Gerald Crosby, 35, to the custody of the Attorney General as a sexually dangerous person under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006.

Crosby has a history of sexually molesting children and engaging in threatening behavior.

Crosby admitted that he sexually molested 15 minors ages 2-13 years old. He also persuaded a 13- year-girl to email him nude photographs. During his incarceration for a probation violation related to that offense, Crosby wrote to the victim, threatening to rape her.

In a separate letter to his sentencing judge, Crosby threatened to rape the judge’s wife as the judge watched and then kill the judge himself.

Crosby also wrote to a female probation officer and threatened to rape her, too.

Crosby was prosecuted federally for those threatening letters\ and ultimately sentenced to additional imprisonment in a federal institution. In March 2018, and while Crosby was serving that federal sentence, the United States certified him as a sexually dangerous person under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006. Congress passed that Act in 2006 to provide another powerful legal mechanism for protecting the public from some of the most dangerous sexual offenders.

The Act allows the United States to seek civil commitment of sexually dangerous persons who, because of a serious mental illness, abmnormality, or disorder, would have serious difficulty refraining from sexually violent conduct or child molestation.

Crosby admitted to his sexual misconduct and sexually violent threats in writing during his civil commitment proceeding.

Reviewing those facts and other aspects of this case, four independent psychologists – including Crosby’s own selected examiner – agreed that he met the criteria for civil commitment as a sexually dangerous person.

Crosby’s stipulated facts and the experts’ reports were provided to Chief Judge Boyle who, on Tuesday, committed Crosby to the custody of the Attorney General.

“Kelly Crosby’s record of child molestation and sexually violent threats is undeniably heinous,” said U.S. Attorney Higdon. “He is a dangerous predator who exemplifies the need for the Adam Walsh Act. This Office will continue to vigorously pursue civil commitment of sexually dangerous persons like Crosby. Our communities, our families, and our children deserve nothing less.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina litigates all Adam Walsh Act cases for the entire country. All sexually dangerous persons who are committed to federal custody are housed in a federal facility in that district, where intensive, residential treatment is offered to them.

Crosby is the 81st sexually dangerous person committed under the Adam Walsh Act.

Assistant United States Attorneys Michael Gordon James and Dennis Duffy represented the government in this case.