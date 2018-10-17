Auditions set for Purple Door’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions announces open auditions for the world’s most famous ghost story, “A Christmas Carol.”

Purple Door Productions will hold open auditions for this family musical version at the A.D. Lewis auditorium on the campus of Robeson Community College, Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Seeking a large company of actors and singers, auditions are open to everyone 8 years old to adult, especially seeking a young boy or girl ages 9 to 11 for the role of Tiny Tim. Singers need a short vocal selection, actors will read from the script and there will be a short movement session.

To schedule an audition time, call PDP at 910-224-4000.