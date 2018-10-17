Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into his storage unit. The suspect broke a window to gain access and stole a $300 weed-eater.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into her vehicle and stole her bible. The victim was informed of the incident after management of her apartment complex found her Bible in the parking lot, she then looked in her car and realized it had been rummaged through. She told officers she left the vehicle locked and officers found the rubber on the back passenger door damaged but it was not decided if it was how the suspect entered the vehicle.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen two bikes and a tool box from the back porch totalling $460. The victim had been living in a different apartment as he had been displaced after the hurricane.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a call from St. Andrews University on Tuesday after a student reported that while she was working on a project someone had put a six-inch thick scratch on her vehicle with an estimated damage of $800.

