Those seeking jobs can still get assistance locally

LAURINBURG — According to the NCWorks website, more than 400 jobs are available in Scotland County, but many residents are wondering where they should apply.

After Hurricane Florence, the NCWorks Career Center building was flooded and its employees have been forced to work out of various sites ever since. NCWorks Manager Regina Smalls said this week they have been busy in the community helping county residents sign up for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

“We have been trying our best to keep a presence here in the county until the building is fixed,” said Smalls. “We have been out in local industries and Division of Employment Security signing them up for disaster claims.”

Smalls said that NCWorks and the unemployment office was split into two separate divisions almost three years ago.

“People still come to us, and we will not turn anyone away — we will help as many as possible,” said Smalls.

She adds that the two departments still work as partners and residents can use the resources that NCWorks has available.

Smalls and her team recently set up in the Scotland Memorial Library from Monday through Thursday where residents can apply for DUA. Smalls says the location for next week will be announced on WLNC, where she reports job listings on Wednesdays.

Until then, she suggests those who need assistance with unemployment claims can call the Division of Employment Security Center at 888-737-0259.

Smalls also explained that people who need to report weekly for unemployment benefits have options.

“For those who need to file a weekly certification, they can call 888-372-3453 or go online at https://des.nc.gov/des,” said Smalls.

She also suggests that individuals seeking employment still visit or call offices in the surrounding counties.

— NCWorks Career Center Hoke County, 910-875-5059

— NCWorks Career Center Richmond County, 910-997-9180

— NCWorks Career Center Robeson County, 910-618-5500

— NCWorks Career Center Moore County, 910-944-7697

Job seekers also can apply for work online at www.ncworks.gov. Employers with questions can call the Division of Employment Security at 919-707-1150.

“There are a lot of our large companies looking for employees right now,” said Chris English, executive director for Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “People can sign up to receive job listings, emails, and the NCWorks e-newsletter at laurinburgchamber.com.”

He said NCWorks is a Chamber member and receive all networking benefits that the Chamber of Commerce provides.

Smalls reports that, after Florence, all job fairs were canceled but they are looking forward to rescheduling the fairs in November and says the dates will be posted on their Facebook page.

“We are working closely with our landlord and are aiming to reopen on Oct. 29 with full services,” said Smalls.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

