Richmond Community College awarded multiple 2018-19 college rankings

SAN FRANCISCO – Richmond Community College has been recognized as one of the best colleges offering online learning in the nation by the Community for Accredited Online Schools (AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org).

As a leading resource for campus and online learning, the site released its annual ranking for the 2018-2019 school year, honoring Richmond Community College multiple times for its excellence in online learning.

“We wanted to highlight schools like Richmond Community College who are providing exceptional online education experiences for their students,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of the Community for Accredited Online Schools. “These schools continue to uphold rigorous accreditation standards and show an overall commitment to maximizing student success.”

To qualify, schools must be regionally or nationally accredited, hold a not-for-profit status in the United States, and offer at least one online degree. Schools were then ranked based on their quality, affordability, flexibility, and degrees granted to their students.

For Richmond Community College’s top rankings and further details on the methodology used to rank each school, visit the following page:

Best Online Colleges in North Carolina — https://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/north-carolina/#2-year-best-college-ranking

The Community for Accredited Online Schools (AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org) was founded in 2011 to provide students and parents with quality data and information about pursuing an education that has been certified by an accrediting agency. Our community resource materials and tools have been featured by over 1,000 schools and universities and span topics such as college accreditation, financial aid, and online learning resources. Its annual school rankings feature higher education institutions that offer excellence in online learning programs.

