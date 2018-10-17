STATE BRIEFS

Feds cite exotic zoo

over its animal care

MOORESVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina exotic animal park has been accused of failing to provide proper care for several animals.

The Statesville Record & Landmark reported Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture filed an administrative complaint last month citing the owner of Lazy 5 Ranch in Rowan County. The park’s owner, Henry Hampton, was cited with more than 50 violations of the Animal Welfare Act between 13 at Lazy 5 Ranch and 44 at The Farm at Walnut Creek, another zoo Hampton owns in Ohio.

Violations observed from 2015 through 2017 at Lazy 5 also included failing to have an employee present when visitors fed animals.

***

Escaped inmate from

prison remains loose

RAEFORD (AP) — Prison officials say an inmate is still on the loose three days after breaking out of a North Carolina prison.

Prisons officials said Wednesday that 44-year-old inmate Cul P. Jones hasn’t been found. He was reported missing from Hoke Correctional Center on Sunday night.

State Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Diana Kees says they haven’t yet determined how Jones escaped from the minimum security prison.

Jones is originally from Halifax County and was serving a sentence for burglary that started in 2014 and he was scheduled for release in 2023.

The escape is described as a black man, 6 feet tall, and weighing 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

***

Road sheds Jefferson Davis

name, but marker remains

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — A North Carolina county has repealed a 1959 resolution that named a U.S. highway stretch to honor Confederate President Jefferson Davis, but for now, the marker will remain.

The Herald-Sun reports the Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to repeal the resolution designating the local stretch of U.S. 15 as part of the Jefferson Davis National Highway.

Commission Chairman Mark Dorosin says the county wanted to “formally correct the historical record.” But the fate of a stone pillar topped with a bronze plaque honoring Davis remains unsettled because the county doesn’t have the authority to take it down.

The county plans to petition the state to learn who owns it.

***

Wendy’s worker who put

‘Chubby’ on receipt fired

GASTONIA (AP) — A franchise owner of a state Wendy’s says an employee who called a customer “Chubby” on an order has been fired.

News outlets report the Carolina Restaurant Group issued a statement Tuesday that says they apologized to customer Jimmy Shue and terminated the employee, whose identity hasn’t been released. Shue says he went to the Gastonia restaurant this month and ordered two sandwiches, providing the cashier with his name “clear as day.”

He says he then noticed the receipt listed his name as “Chubby,” which he says was an attempt to make fun of his weight. He says another employee then hesitantly called out “Chubby” to alert him the order was ready and restaurant patrons laughed. He says he was embarrassed and left.