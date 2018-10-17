These zoodles pair well in Korean beef recipe

Katelin Gandee Creating Quick Meals Katelin Gandee Creating Quick Meals

We are back with the zucchini noodles — here is a recipe using my favorite veggie and replacing it with my other favorite thing … pasta. I am realizing I cook with zucchini a lot and I wish I was sorry, but I’m enjoying all of it.

For the record, I’m sure I’ve said it, but here we go again: I plan my meals out on either Saturday or Sunday, then go get what I need to make them on Sundays. So I was cruising through Pinterest and found “Korean beef zucchini noodles.” While I had planned on following the recipe closely, I didn’t. Shocker.

The original recipe called for using hamburger meat, which I had stocked in my freezer, but when shopping I ended up seeing stir-fry beef, which is basically just thinly sliced beef. So I bought it and used it -=- mainly because I thought it would be a better texture than the hamburger would be.

Also, because I am myself and as we’ve learned I enjoy spicy things, I added more hot sauce than needed. Seeing as my cowboy chicken recipe also involved zoodles and lots of spice, maybe I just like spicy zoodles, who knows. Maybe I’ll try a non-spicy recipe next week. But probably not. I think next week is tilapia.

For now, I’m just going to give a friendly reminder that I enjoy using the thick side of my spiralizer to create my noodles and to LET THEM SIT FOR 30 MINUTES. OK, thank you … that is all. Here is the recipe:

***

Ingredients …

1 pound of beef stir fry

2 large zucchinis or 4 medium ones

1/3 a cup of brown sugar

1/3 a cup of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of ginger

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1-2 tablespoons of Sriracha

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 green onions

3 cloves of garlic (or several squeezes of squeezey garlic)

A sprinkle of sesame seeds

***

Instructions …

First use a spiralizer to turn your zucchini into noodles then let sit in a colander for 30 minutes with a bit of salt mixed in.

While those are sitting whisk brown sugar, soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil and Sirarcha together in a small bowl. Then heat oil and garlic together on medium high-heat for a minute.

Add beef and cook on each side for one to two minutes depending on thickness. Be careful not to fully cook it as they will go back on the stove with the noodles.

Once almost done drain any excess fat then add in zucchini noodles, green onions and soy sauce mixture. Stir until combined and let simmer for around 2 minutes. Make sure to test the sauce to see if any thing else is needed, I added more Sriracha here.

Serve and top with sesame seeds, then enjoy.