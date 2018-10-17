Election season kicks off with early voting

LAURINBURG — One-Stop Early Voting opened Wednesday, kicking off election season — but there is a change being made.

House Bill 35 requires all One-Stop polling stations to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless the station is at the Board of Elections office. One-Stop is located at the County Annex Building, which is also the home of the Board of Elections.

The board had discussed if they would follow along with the new time change or if they would continue on as they had been, with hours running 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The decision to go forward with the new times was decided just to see how it would go over-all, so there would be statistics on it for future elections.

Early voting is also starting one day earlier, on a Wednesday rather than a Thursday, for the likelihood of the single Saturday One-Stop day being taken out.

Voters will also have the chance to register at One-Stop as well, which they cannot do on election day. Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

Those who are registered will only have to state their name and address, with no photo ID needed.

One-Stop Early Voting will continue on through Nov. 3 and will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with the final day being a Saturday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The general election will be on Nov. 6.

The County Annex Building is located at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laiurinburg.