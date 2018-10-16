Spraying for mosquitoes has begun

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department released a statement Monday that trucks started spraying for mosquitoes on Monday night.

Florence brought an onslaught of mosquitoes in the county, the state has given funds to mitigate the mosquitoes.

County employees sprayed Tuesday night and will again Wednesday night using ultra-low volume spray, commonly called fogging. The schedule will continue three days a week for five weeks in total.

In addition, staff is working with North Carolina Cooperative Extension Agency concerning beehives.

“The sprayers are actually beekeepers themselves so they want to be careful,” said Travis Allen, county manager assistant. “They are knowledgeable and will not spray in areas identified to have bees.”

Currently, the SCHD has mosquito kits that will be given out to residents of Scotland County on a first come, first serve basis.

