Couple faces new charges in shooting case

WAGRAM — The husband and wife duo who were arrested Saturday and charged after a shooting have had those charges dismissed — but new ones have replaced them.

According to the Scotland County Detectives Division’s Facebook page, the Division along with the Scotland County District Attorney’s Office have now charged 69-year-old Jasper David Peeples with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and his 73-year-old wife is charged with principal first-degree murder and principal attempted first-degree murder.

Originally Jasper was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, and allegedly committing two felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder, while Barbra was charged with committing two counts of felony conspiracy to commit murder.

Both are being held without bond.

The changes come after James Chestnutt, 68, died from his injuries on Sunday. Chestnutt’s wife, who was also injured, is currently in stable condition.

A 911 call had come in at 4:39 p.m. Saturday from Crandall Street in Wagram where the victim told the operator that she and her husband had been shot by their neighbors. The victims were taken to the hospital via med-evac. The shooting came after an on-going dispute between the neighbors.

The two are scheduled to be seen in court on Thursday.