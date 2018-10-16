Missouri ladies give thanks to local responders

LAURINBURG — Three ladies hopped in their F-150 pickup truck and drove to Laurinburg just to thank first-responders by buying them lunch at The Main Table restaurant.

Carolyn Davis and her two daughters, Tonya Collins and Brenda Hudson, came all the way from Cabool, Missouri, to bless first-responders with lunch and another special gift.

“Our community of Texas County donated $25 gift cards to hand out to (local) responders,” said Collins. “Our community just gathers together and loves to give during times like this.”

She shared that their county is a small one with about 1,200 people and they still give from their hearts to help cities in crisis times. Police Chief Darrel “Duke” Williams was blown away by the pouring out of a small community so far away.

“I want to give thanks to those three ladies that travel and help others affected by storms,” he said. “If they are a reflection of their community, I would love to meet the rest.”

Davis is 87 years old, but she still travels with her daughters all over the country, whereever the trouble is.

“We have been many places — like the fire in Tennessee, the tornadoes in Joplin, Missouri, and Norwood, Missouri, and the hurricane in Houston, Texas,” shared Collins. “She has been there for all of them.”

At the table the responders and ladies shared southern food and laughs all before saying good-bye.

“I truly believe that God guides our footsteps and we are truly thankful that they came,” added Fire Chief Randy Gibson.

