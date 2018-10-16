Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Brandon Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had forced the front door open and stole a 36-inch TV and $81 in currency.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Walmart on U.S. 15-401 Bypass after a Maxton resident reported that $150 was stolen from her purse while she was shopping.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Several mailboxes in Scotch Meadows were damaged on Sunday morning according to sheriff’s reports. Six mailboxes and a vehicle trunk were damaged by an unknown person causing a total of $500 of damages.

LAURINBURG — Milam Equipment Rental out of Leland reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that windows were broken out of equipment at the construction site on Aberdeen Road. There was $8,150 worth of damage.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that unknown persons had broken their bedroom window.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Glen Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had keyed her vehicle causing $1,000 in damage.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Darryl Erwin McLean, 25, of Salley McNair Road was arrested Sunday for several order for arrests including resisting public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was given a bond of $4,000.

LAURINBURG — Connie Francis Strickland, 58, of Aubrey Drive, Gibson, was given a warrant for communicating threats Monday. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Lakendra Shanae McLean, 30, of Fourth Street was given an order for arrest for failure to appear on Monday. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tony McDonald, 22, of Terry Drive was arrested Monday for warrants for assault on a female and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Joseph Thomas Troublefield, 32, of Quicktown Road, Gibson, was arrested for warrants of larceny and aggravated assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Alverner Marquis McLeod, 46, of Aberdeen Road was arrested for warrants for assault on a female and trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Vernon Jones, 40, of Nutley Drive, Red Springs was arrested Monday for failure to appear for simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $200 bond.

