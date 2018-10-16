Doug, Sandy, Ila, and a Dead Man: A Memoir

Cancetto Farmica was born in Italy around 1887, no one knows for sure, but it is what is on his tombstone. He came to this country around the turn of the century and somewhere he joined an itinerant carnival group that went from small town to small town in the South, giving one night stands to the rural population. He could have been a wire artist, an animal trainer, or part of the freak show, but no one would guess from his circumstance. He was most likely a worker, eking out a living in the show business of his time.

The evening of April 28, 1911, the carnival had set up tent just outside McColl, South Carolina. Sometime during the evening a fight broke out and Cancetto was killed with a blow to the head from a heavy tent stake. History does not record the events of the fight, or if any one was ever charged. What we know it the next day a man appeared with the body in Laurinburg, 7 miles to the north, at McDougald Funeral Home.

The McDougalds had already been in existence since 1881, with two generations of McDougald men following in the mortuary business. They were professionals in their business, and were breed out of the sturdy Scottish stock that settled in the region in the 1750’s. Mr. John McDougald, son of the founder, was on duty that day and as he later told the story, the man brought the body identified himself as Cancetto Farmica’s father. The father left the body, the stake that was the murder weapon and a $10.00 deposit with instructions to prepare but not to bury the body, and he would return in a few days to make the final arrangements. Mr. John embalmed the body and awaited Cancetto Farmica’s father to return.

* * * * * * * * * * *

Although my parents and grandparents and great grandparents were from the southeastern North Carolina town of Laurinburg, I did not move there until I was seven. Mother and I lived with my grandfather who was in Washington during World War II. When the war was over and my father returned from the navy, we moved back to the ancestral home. Shortly after our return I met Doug.

Doug was everything a young boy wants to be; athletic, handsome, and someone your mother trusts and likes. We hit it off immediately and became best friends. We both lived downtown and although the population of Laurinburg was only slightly over 4,000 souls, we thought of it as the center of commerce in our lives. The theaters (three) were there, with the drug store, the courthouse and two filling stations. I lived on a side street, one block off Main, and Doug was three blocks away just off Church Street – the other major thoroughfare. Doug lived directly across the street from McDougald Funeral Home.

I don’t remember the exact date I first saw the body, but I remember the event as if it were yesterday. Doug and I were playing and got into an argument about who was stronger, braver, or one of those mindless fights boys are always challenging each other with, and Doug said, “I’ll bet you’ve never seen a mummy.” Well I hadn’t, and had to admit the fact that I hadn’t, much to my chagrin, and then Doug put the kicker, “I have.” I said he hadn’t, and after bickering a while he said, “I’ll show you. “Then is when the prospect he might have been telling the truth set in and he went on to say, “It’s over in the funeral home.”

Well I know they kept bodies laying around in a funeral home, but other than my great Uncle Bill being laid out in his parlor, I’d never seen a dead person and certainly not a mummy.

Doug said, “We’ll get Ila and I’ll show you.”

The funeral home was now being run by Mr. John’s son, Hewitt. He and his wife along with their two daughters, Lulla and Ila, lived in an annex to the funeral home. Lulla was older than Doug and I, so she had nothing to do with us, but Ila was two years younger and would do pretty much what Doug or I asked. So, she was tolerated. But now Doug needed Ila to prove there was, in fact, a mummy in the funeral home.

We went and found Ila, who quickly confirmed Doug’s story of the mummy and offered that they kept it in a box in the garage. Visions of some ghoulish and macabre torture chamber existing along with killing and keeping people in boxes now arose as a real possibility. But faith in my friends and my own morbid curiosity overcame those fears and we proceeded to the garage.

The garage was a two bay affair, uncommon in our town. Parked there were the funeral home’s two hearses and the town’s only ambulance – silently on call to perform their gristly duties at a moment’s notice. Over to the side, just past the entrance there was what appeared to be a broom closet with only a latch, like one you would see on a screen door, holding the door closed.

Ila walked directly to it, and said with a smugness of the certainty of her answer, “There it is!”

I said, “That’s nothing but a broom closet.”

This went on for a while until Doug challenged me, “I dare you to open it.”

That was the final line to be crossed, so without hesitation I lifted the screen latch and slowly pulled back the door. There, in front of me, was the mummified remains of a man dressed only in a loin cloth, and in the corner of the upright box as a large tent stake. The man was separated form me only by a thin pane of window glass that ran the length of the box. He was held in place by a rope under his arms which were crossed in front. His hands were neatly folded on what would be if her were sitting, his lap. His skin was brown and leathery and had drawn back over his bones and exposed his teeth into a perpetual grin. His eyes were sunken and closed, and in his head were perfect stitches aligned one after another as if the top of the head were a baseball.

“What’s that?” I asked pointing to the stitches.

Ila replies, “That’s where they sewed him up when he was killed,” she paused as if to give that special meaning. “He was killed by someone hitting him in the head with that stake.”

Doug turned to the garage door and quietly said, “Let’s go.” I followed him into the daylight leaving Ila the task of closing the door.

We didn’t talk about the mummy any more that day, leaving our mortal thoughts to the garage. It was just too much to ask of a seven year old mind when there were other things to do like cowboys, and yoyos, and adventure.

That was not the last time I saw the mummy, I came to know as “Spaghetti.” Laurinburg was rural South and except for a few Greek families who moved to town after the first World War, everyone, black, white, and Indian knew every one else and their families. The Italian name, Cancetto Farmica, was a foreign to them as collards were to Yankees. The name was hard to pronounce by the soft southern tongue, and the locals were not hastened to show their true ignorance, so over the years the name, “Spaghetti,” was tagged to the Italian, Cancetto Farmica… and it stuck. By the time of my arrival the mummy was affectionately known to all who know him as “Spaghetti.”

Spaghetti’s father never came back that fateful day in 1911, nor the next day, nor the next year. He never came back, and in spite of attempts by town’s folks to find the carnival, the man who said he was Cancetto’s father was never heard from again. Mr. John had made a promise. He was an honorable man, so he kept the body awaiting the return of Mr. Farmica’s father. To him it was a business deal and a matter of his word. No one else except this poor man’s family was going to dictate the proper burial of this body. Before John McDougald died he told his son, Hewitt, of the promise he had agreed to with Farmica’s father, and made Hewitt promise to hold to the word. Hewitt, being a man of honor, kept his father’s promise and on many occasions said, “If a member of the man’s family would show up with proof, or if anyone would pay for storage and funeral costs, I will bury the body.”

The funeral home was originally on Main Street, and my grandmother told me of going up stairs to see the mummy when she was a young woman. Then, he was kept in a coffin in the attic, but when the funeral home moved to Biggs Street in the 1930’s, the box was given as Spaghetti’s place. To the McDougalds it was a storage problem. They never put the body on view to the public, but if you were local, you knew where it was and could go by for a peek any time you wished. Never was there admission charged or was the body used to promote the funeral home.

During the long, hot summer days Doug and I would often find ourselves sitting on the cold drink box at Bill Adams Esso on the corners of Church and Main, the center of town. Invariably an out of town car, many with families and children, would drive up. The driver would see us and ask, “do you know where they keep the mummy?” After assuring them we did, we would negotiate a price from a nickel to a quarter for us to show the way. Many times Doug and I crawled into cars with complete strangers just to take them two blocks, and to tell the story of “our mummy.”

When we were about nine, I went over to Doug’s one Halloween afternoon to get ready for the evening’s trick or treat activities. The sun was going down at the end of an Indian summer day. Hewitt was outside the funeral home sitting on his stoop when he spied Doug and I making our plans. He called out and said, “You boys come here.”

This was always an invitation to some adventure because in the past such invitations invoked trips to see the coffins, or the embalming room, and we heard stories of many gory happenings inside the funeral home. Hewitt was always chuckling at his ability to “scare the two of us.”

He asked what we were going to do that night and made some small talk about how he hoped the ghosts in the cemetery wouldn’t take too many children that night. All the while we instinctively knew there were bigger happenings in the wind. He finally asked if we had seen Spaghetti lately, and we bother admitted – with school being back in session and all of that – it had been several months since either of us had seen Spaghetti. He casually remarked that sometimes on Halloween he would lose Spaghetti and would have to go out at midnight to get him back, I Immediately, we knew here was the game.

Hewitt then dropped the bomb, “Would either of you be willing to spend the night in the garage with Spaghetti to keep him from wandering off?” We both, very quickly, said that our mothers wanted us in by nine, and that wouldn’t work.

Hewitt looked pensively at us and said, “You’re not scared are you?”

We both vehemently denied we weren’t, and he set the hook. “Just to prove you’re not, I’ll give each one on you $1.00 a minute for each minute you stay in there with Spaghetti, up to 5 minutes, and with the door shut.”

He paused … “Sitting on the hood of the hearse.”

He paused again …”With the lights off.”

Before he could pause again, I said there wasn’t any way I was going in there with Spaghetti on Halloween – much less with the lights off. Hewitt looked at Doug, and Doug said, “I ain’t afraid of anything,” and at that moment I believed him to be braver than Superman.

Hewitt again went over the terms of the agreement, $1.00 a minute, 5 minutes or nothing, door closed, sit on hearse, and on yes – with the door of the box open. Well, by that time Doug was so far in nothing could pull him out.

We went to the garage and got the box open and sat Doug right there on the hood of the hearse, and Hewitt asked Doug if he was alright and still wanted to go on with the bet. Doug’s jaw was tight, but he nodded “OK” and we flicked the light switch to off and shut the garage door.

No sooner than we were out of the garage, Hewitt looked at me and said, “Come on Sandy, we’re going to have some fun.”

Hewitt had polio as a child and walked with a limp, but that night there was little semblance of a limp as we hurried into the front office of the funeral home. Hewitt glanced at the watch and said, “It’s about time.”

I looked over on the desk and there was a box and a microphone. Hewitt looked at me and said with a grin, “We had it installed last week. It’s an intercom, . . goes all over the funeral home … just listen and be quiet.” He flipped a switch on the box and through the box you could hear Doug’s heavy breathing. Going into the third minute, his imagination was beginning to play tricks, and you could hear him squirm on the hood of that black hearse. Hewitt looked at me and winked. He spoke into the microphone with a moaning howl that would raise the hackles on a bobcat …” D – o -o – o – u – u – g … D – o – u – u – u – g,” and a little louder … “Geeettt meee outtt.”

There was dead silence from the receiver, then the weak, unsure, but clipped voice, “Who’s that!!??”

Then, “Dooooooouuuuugg” an even more loudly and plaintive, “Geeett meeee outttt!!”

We could hear the bangs on the garage door as Doug kept running into it and the final exit as he found the right door and burst out into the open heading for home.

I left Hewitt laughing with tears as I went across the street to drag Doug form under the bed. It took some talking, but I finally convinced him that Hewitt had gotten our goat again. We went trick or treating that night, but it wasn’t quite the same. We were both looking for Spaghetti running around loose on the streets.

During the early 1970’s, a New York politician and the news media all had heard about Spaghetti and were making various threats against Hewitt and his family. Quite a ruckus was being created about this Italian man no one wanted to bury. Hewitt always told the same story, “My father made a promise, find the family or pay for the funeral.” However, it seemed no one wanted to do either of those things.

Doug and I had been away from Laurinburg for about 10 years, but we knew of the furor building over the mummy. I called Ila and she told me, “You know daddy. He gave his word, and nobody’s going to tell him what to do.”

In late September, 1972, I got a call from the funeral home, and they said Spaghetti is finally going to be buried, and we want you to be here. “Did they finally find the family?” I asked.

“No,” they said, “Hewitt told us somebody paid for the funeral and storage. Whoever it was made him promise not to say …With the casket and all it’ll run close to $25,000.”

“Who,” I asked, “The Mafia?”

“Sandy … You know Hewitt , he won’t say and never will.” they replied.

I took a day off from my banking job and went to Laurinburg on September 30, 1972. It was 61 years since his death, and finally Cancetto Farmica was being laid to rest. Doug was there. Two other friends who had grown up in the neighborhood, a businessman in Laurinburg, Hewitt’s son, Beacham – who would one day take over the management of the funeral home – and two funeral home employees of many years were pallbearers. The service was conducted by a Catholic priest. Hewitt provided the finest casket and vault that money could buy and had concrete poured over the vault to insure that no one would ever dig him up. Doug and I saw him in the casket before it was closed as evidence he was really buried. A simple tombstone with his birth and death dates marks his site in the finest part of Laurinburg’ city cemetery. The thoughts ran through me as he was lowered to his final rest. Here is a man who is not among his people, but is among his friends. None of us ever knew him in life, but certainly in death.

Doug, Ila, and I have speculated, over the years, about who paid for the funeral. Many townsfolk think it was the Mafia, some thing one of the town’s wealthy families wanted the publicity to go away and paid the bills. Hewitt would just smile and state that he gave his word …”I won’t tell.” But just between Doug, Ila, and myself, we think someone knew who Cancetto Farmica’s family had finally become … and took care of him.

Doug lives in Asheville, now, and Ila in Greensboro. We see each other often and always talk about our friend, Spaghetti.

The late W. C. “Sandy” Barrett, III — some of the late Laurinburg Mayor, W. Charles Barrett, II — composed this story many years ago.