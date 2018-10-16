RichmondCC to host community events

HAMLET — Richmond Community College will be hosting a pair of events that will be open to the public.

They are:

— On Oct. 29, “Catapult” will be held at Cole Auditorium. From NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” to the Cole stage, “Magic Shadows” featuring the group’s signature shadow stories and dances will perform on the campus of RichmondCC at 7:30 p.m.

Visit the college’s website to get a preview of the show at www.richmondcc.edu/dewitt-series. DeWitt season-ticket holders use their tickets for entry, but single show tickets are available for $30 to $50 each. Season tickets are still available for great seats in the auditorium. Call 910-410-1691 for ticket details or visit the box office at the venue at 1042. W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.

— On Nov. 26, “Rudolph: The Musical” will be held at the Cole Auditorium. Perfect for children of all ages, the familiar, annual television special comes to life on the campus of RichmondCC at 7 p.m. (note the special start time.)

Rudolph and his misfit friends try to rescue his friends and family and save Christmas in the live presentation of the stop-motion animation classic. DeWitt Season ticket holders use their tickets for entry, but single show tickets are available for $30 to $50 each. Season tickets also still available in great locations in the auditorium. Call 910-410-1691 for ticket details or visit the box office at the venue at 1042. W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.