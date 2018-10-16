Relay For Life honors its teams

LAURINBURG — On a blistering hot day in September, about 36 teams participated in the Relay For Life of Scotland County’s annual walk-a-thon at Scotland High’s Pate Stadium. On Monday, the group was honored for all it accomplished.

“Mother Nature always has a hand in these things,” said Stuart Thomas, one of the events organizers. “That weekend was really hot; if we had it the following weekend, there was a hurricane; and if we had it two weeks later, it was pretty hot again.”

So the three dozen teams did what they came to do — walk. For 12 hours, walkers sliced through the sticky humidity as they made their way around the track and entertainers kept spirits high with a variety of performances. And when the lights went out that night, shortly after the popular luminary event, another successful year was brought to a close.

“It was another great year, a real successful year,” Thomas said. He added that next year’s event would put the Scotland County organization over the $5 million mark.

On Monday evening at Scotch Meadows Country Club, the organizers honored those who helped to raise $169,806 — and more is still trickling in.

Thomas and his wife Carol opened the presentations by handing out numerous gold, silver and bronze corporate awards, patron awards and several all-star certificates. Then they moved on to the larger awards.

The year’s Team Spirit Award went to Lowe’s Heroes; the Service Award went to the Fighting Scots; the Luminary Award went to Team Madison; the Camp Site Award went to Julie’s Angels; and the Campbell Soup Company earned both the Platinum Sponsor and Top Fundraising Team awards.

The Thomases also handed out five Superstar Awards — the Church Community winner was Fletcher Grove Missionary Baptist Church; the General Community award went to the city of Laurinburg; the Educational Community award went to Team Madison; the Industrial Community award went to Eaton Golf Pride; and for the fourth straight year, the Health Care Community award went to Hospice Hearts.

“Every team that participates (in Relay For Life) is an integral part of our effort,” Stuart Thomas said. “In the 22 years we’ve been doing this, this was the hottest event ever — but it didn’t take away from the enthusiasm and spirit we saw.”

Relay For Life of Scotland County is expected to hold a meeting in November and kick off its committee work in April 2019.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-5063023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_1-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_2-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_4-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_5-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_3-1.jpg