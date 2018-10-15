Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Friday someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen an assortment of tools valued at $400. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had pried open his garage door to gain access to the residence. The suspect removed a 45-caliber Glock pistol, a Smith & Wesson 38-special totaling $1,100 and a piggie bank containing $20 in change.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into their vehicle. The suspect stole a wallet, assorted clothes and shoes and a speaker totaling $135 as well as $100 cash. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Lowe’s on the U.S. 15 to 401 By-Pass for a truck belonging to Smith Transport out of Elmherst, Illinois, had a window broken out of it. The window damage was $200 and nothing was reported missing from the truck.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Melton Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had damaged two windows at the residence with a blunt object. There was $200 damage and no entry was gained.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Ned’s Pawn Shop on South Main Street reported to the police department on Saturday that two males entered the business and stole several rings. One male distracted the clerk while the other took the rings and walked out the door.

Armed Robbery

LAURINBURG — The police were called to Raleigh Street Sunday after a 14-year-old boy reported that as he was walking near West Boulevard two males approached him. One of the males had a gun and demanded the boys phone which he gave and the suspects walked off in an unknown direction. The victim was uninjured.

Aggravated Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Pitt Street Sunday after a 13-year-old was shot by a BB gun in the eye. The juvenile was treated and released. The boys mother didn’t want to press charges but due to the situation a 16-year-old was given a citation for discharging an air pistol inside the city limits.

DWI

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Hasty Road Saturday after a report of a traffic accident. Officers found the vehicle in a ditch by Fox Run Apartments. The driver, 56-year-old William Foster Stanton, told officers he tried to turn into the apartments and went into the ditch.

Officers detected a hint of alcohol and performed several tests on Stanton before arresting him and charging him with driving while impaired and failure to see before turning. He was released to another person.

Arrests

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia — Hakeen Revels, 28, formerly of Nichols Street but now of Fair Harbor Drive, Lithonia, Georgia, was arrested on Oct. 2 in Gwinnett County, Georgia, for warrants out of Laurinburg in connection with a robbery back on June 11. On Oct. 12 he was transported to the Laurinburg Police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, obtaining property by false pretenses and attempted obtaining property by false pretenses. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Selena Michelle Cooper, 50, of Brandon Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear out of Robeson County. She was given a $500 bond.

