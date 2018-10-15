Former SAU grad earns spot on ‘The Voice’

Garner Garner

Editor’s note: St. Andrews graduate Caeland Garner ’08 recently competed on Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice and his audition captured the attention and selection of coach Blake Shelton and will continue on in the competition. The following story appeared in the Greensboro News & Report, written by Kim Mills, and is reprinted with permission.

Caeland Garner of Coleridge was chosen to be on the NBC singing competition “The Voice” on Tuesday night.

The Randolph County native sang his own version of the 1972 hit by King Harvest called “Dancing in the Moonlight.”

Coaches Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson turned their chairs for Garner, meaning they were in the running to be chosen as Garner’s coach. “I started thinking, ‘Man, I want to buy this guy’s version of that song,’” Shelton said.

“I’m a fan of your voice … it’s just a beautiful instrument, so I had to turn my chair in hopes that you would come to Team J Hud,” Hudson said.

Garner responded by saying, “This is just a dream come true, coming from a small town, knowing that big dreams are possible.”

Garner also said that Red Marlow, a member of Team Blake in Season 13, is one of his closest friends. Marlow talked Garner into moving to Nashville to pursue his music career.

When it was time to pick a coach, Garner said, “I thank y’all, all, seriously from the bottom of my heart, but I’m gonna have to pick Blake Shelton.”

“Caeland has got a voice that if you heard it on the radio, you’d instantly know who it is,” Shelton said of his new team member.

Full episodes are available for viewing online. Check out Garners episode at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0eSXQ17ZDE

(Carolina, the Garner and Harris duo, will be performing at the N.C. State Fair on the Bluegrass Stage in Heritage Circle (near the Village of Yesteryear) Oct. 15-25. Follow Carolina on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @chrisandcaeland.)