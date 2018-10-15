LAURINBURG — With voting starting in just a few days the race for the two open Stewartsville seats on the county’s Board of Commissioners has one less candidate.

While he still will appear on the ballot, Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block has decided to drop out of the race, which will ensure that Republican challenger Tim Ivey and Democratic incumbent Carol McCall. For Block, the decision has been a long and difficult one, but he said he felt the efforts that he was putting forward weren’t being listened to.

“Ever since my effort to have a referendum for consolidation failed, I’ve been thinking about it,” Block told The Exchange on Monday. “The wind had been taken out of my sails for the fight. Only recently I came to the decision.”

Other parts of Block’s platform and the reason he was no longer wanting to run was the breakup the “good ole boy system,” according to his Facebook post. The post states that the “system” has helped well-connected local land-owners and sub-contractors who have benefited from the new city hall, school consolidation, and recently purchased land by the county commissioners.

“While I will not say there has been outright kickbacks, there is NO QUESTION that the citizens money has been taken from them and given to elected official’s close friends for land and services with sweetheart deals,” the post claimed. “I am confident that with the removal of Tommy Parker, J.D. Willis and now Guy McCook, and with the elections of Mary Evans, James Garby Jr. and Tim Ivey, the back-door dealing will be stopped. Progress will not occur for the next year or two, not until the majority of seats on these Boards are occupied by leaders who are open, honest and not controlled by the good ole boys and selfish desires.”

The third and final reason was the Scotland School Floor, which he stated can only be fixed if four out of the seven commissioners are committed to fixing it.

Since Block is still going to be on the ballot, there is a question on what would happen if he were to win one of the two seats. While he encouraged his friends and constituents on Facebook not to vote for him, there is a possibility it still could happen.

“As of right now I would have to take an inclination that I would stay mayor,” Block said. “But I’d have to give it some thought — from what I understand, the choice is mine but I’d have to give it some thought.”

As Block continues on as Laurinburg mayor he is unsure of what he will be doing in the 2019 election when his term is up — though he says that there are two options he’s thinking of currently.

“I think in 2019 I would run for mayor again,” Block said. “Or I might challenge Mary Jo Adams for the District Two seat.”

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Matthew-Block-1.jpg

Won’t rule out possible future run

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]