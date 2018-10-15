Maxton manager, Chavis have altercation at town hall

LUMBERTON — Warrants have been sworn out in the wake of an altercation Friday between Maxton’s town manager and the leader of the local We the People movement.

The altercation took place in Maxton Town Hall about 9:30 a.m., said Gerome Chavis, the movement’s leader. He was there to ask Manager Kate Bordeaux about what he said was her selling of four town vehicles to three town employees in violation of an ordinance that states surplus town property must be sold at public auction.

Bordeaux could not be reached. The mayor said he could not say much.

“On advice of legal counsel I cannot make a comment about the physical assault of Maxton’s manager by a Robeson County citizen at the Maxton Town Hall today due to personnel reasons,” Mayor Emmett Morton wrote in an emailed statement.

He has been charged with assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct, Chavis said. The warrant had yet to be served on him, but that is what he has been told. It is at the magistrate’s office at the county jail.

“Going tonight (Friday) there in a bit to do it,” Chavis said.

He has sworn out a warrant for assault against Bordeaux, he said.

The incident began when he stepped off the elevator at Town Hall and saw Bordeaux, Chavis said. He asked if she had time to talk with him, and she told him in a few minutes. He pulled up two chairs and asked if she could talk at that moment. Bordeaux began walking away and said again that she would be available in a few minutes.

He then asked Bordeaux about her being fired from her role as leader of the ABC board in Greensboro, Chavis said.

There are published reports that a board general manager named Katie Alley was fired in October 2010 after private investigators agreed with state alcohol agents that she violated rules banning gifts from liquor industry representatives. The woman shown in photographs accompanying some of those reports looks very much like a younger Kate Bordeaux.

After Bordeaux walked away toward her office he followed and tried to ask her about the vehicles, Chavis said. She entered her office and tried repeatedly to force the door closed while he was standing in the doorway.

“This is reality TV RobCo style,” Chavis said with a laugh.

Chavis put a video on Facebook on Thursday night in which he accused Bordeaux of many things, including being fired from a job in Greensboro, changing her name, living outside the town, driving a town car to her home in South Carolina, taking a pet dog to work, and selling surplus town cars to town employees without going through the bidding process.

On Friday he placed another video on Facebook showing him confronting Bordeaux at Town Hall, and asking her questions in rapid-fire succession. Bordeaux asks Chavis if they can sit down and talk, but he insists on her answering the questions. Near the end of the approximately 8-minute video, she goes into an office and attempts to close the door, but can’t because she says Chavis’ foot is in the way. Finally she is able to slam the door shut.

“You can see clearly that she pushed me and tried to take my cell phone away,” Chavis said.

At the end of 2017 Chavis began making Facebook videos in which he calls out public officials on behalf of a citizens group called We the People.

Bordeaux was named town manager in October 2016.

Chavis said Bordeaux claims that the altercation left her with a bloody knee and a bump on the back of her head, Chavis said. But he says she can show no evidence of injuries.

“So I don’t know how that’s going to work,” Chavis said.

The warrant by Bordeaux is the second warrant sworn out on him this week, he said. He was making a video Thursday at the Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation building under construction in Pembroke that shows the structure’s roof leaks. Metcon Construction, builders of the LREMC structure, swore out a warrant for trespassing.

