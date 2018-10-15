A look at Scotland County fall traditions

Late summer or early autumn of 2018 has not been especially kind to southeastern North Carolina. Summer — with its extreme heat and humidity — lingered longer and hotter than normal; hurricanes Florence and Michael struck less than four weeks apart and disrupted lives, properties and some long-practiced traditions such as Scotland High and St. Andrews University athletics, the John Blue Cotton Festival, and many of our autumn church Ingatherings.

The church Ingatherings are the oldest autumn traditions, begun in the early days of the Great Depression, churches were not immune to the economic hardships of the era. The rural churches were especially hit hard as most of their members were farmers or tenant farmers who reaped their bounty mainly from the autumn harvest. To survive, the churches member households and farms donated more of their possessions to be auctioned with the proceeds going toward their churches. Livestock, bales of cotton, home canned foods, country hams, and even homemade clothing were sold or auctioned.

The mentioned rural churches were either founded in the late 1700s — as Centre and Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Churches, or the 1800s — as Caledonia, and St. Johns United Methodist Churches and Smyrna (now Faith) Presbyterian Church.

The unusual weather of of 2018 emphasized other signs of change: the gradual, yet steady migration, of the younger generations from rural North Carolina and the subsequent aging of our rural areas. Whatever the main reason, the almost 90 year old tradition of rural churches in the Scotland County area and their annual Ingatherings or Harvest Days have been tragically impacted in 2018, but many will hopefully survive.

In the past all items donated to the church by families were either auctioned or otherwise sold, it was also important to share hospitality and offer food to keep others on the church grounds.

Starting as early as 1930 or 1931 at St. Johns and Old Laurel Hill, hogs and chickens were cooked or barbecued to satisfy everyone. After a few decades the unique, but deliciously cooked barbecue and chickens served with vegetables, lemonade and tea along with a heaping time to socialize became the main attractions.

My childhood memories from the late 1950s and early 1960s include going with Ma and Pa to late-afternoon Ingatherings at Middleton Heights, Caledonia, Smyrna, Snead’s Grove, and St. Johns. Centre and Old Laurel Hill have always served only at lunch, so being in school was a deterrent to attending them.

Actually, my first view of a barbecue pit and watching the cooking of pigs was at Caledonia. Howard Gibson kept the pits behind the old educational building going with coals from a nearby oak or hickory fire, and his barbecue was always the freshest and the best!

Of the old Ingatherings, only a few will be held this fall. Antioch Presbyterian Church located between Red Springs and Raeford is about 20 miles away, but on Thursday they will offer a delightful lunch — and they are the only ones offering liver mush as a side to compliment their barbecue, then St. John United Methodist Church near Gibson will serve barbecue and chicken salad at lunch and supper on Thursday, Oct. 25, and the largest of the Ingatherings will be the first Thursday — or Nov. 1 — at Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church. There, my annual ritual of helping (or getting in the way) will commence for another year.

All of the aforementioned Ingatherings involve months of planning and work by church members and friends such as cleaning church grounds and facilities, setting up tables and chairs, the long hours of cooking and/or preparing, chopping, and blending ingredients for chicken salads, long hours of blending barbecue chicken sauce and cooking hundred of chickens, as well as the slow cooking of dozens of hogs, chopping the meat, cooking it down, blending it with the recently blended sauce, and serving the thousands of plates along with the side dishes.

It is only through the volunteers from St. Andrews University’s baseball team that Old Laurel Hill is able to complete the necessary over 36 hours of continuous cooking, chopping, and preparations without interruptions.

On Nov. 1, possibly 100 people will arrive before 11 a.m. starting time at Old Laurel Hill on that Thursday morning to “beat the crowd,” they will be greeted with smiling and friendly faces, the church’s members will also function as a well-oiled machine to provide friendly greetings, quickly prepare the eat-in and take-out plates, sell the crafts and home baked foods, and in a wee over 3 hours the thousands of hours of planning and preparation will come to an end. The cleanup and storage for another year will begin.

Unlike early years when the anticipation of meeting seldom seen friends and conversing over a meal, today more plates are served for take-out at the drive thru line. Yet, the chairs and tables in the fellowship halls and out on the lawns are usually filled with people renewing friendships, making new acquaintances, and — of course — enjoying their lunch.

Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church (c. 1797) is Scotland County’s oldest house of worship, and a perfect place and opportunity to enjoy great fellowships, an abundance of God’s bounty, and a chance to allow your mind to drift back well over 200 years or back when this Church was the center of social and religious life in the region.

Then look around — you will see that on this one day in November — it is alive once again.

Exactly one week after Old Laurel Hill’s Ingathering the last of the traditional Thursday events ends on the late afternoon and early evening at Snead’s Grove United Methodist Church. Their “sister church” Old Laurel Hill prepares their barbecue, but Snead’s Grove is famous for heralding in the Thanksgiving Season with plates of turkey and dressing, a delicious delicacy made special by the warm friendships of the church.

Despite two hurricanes that led to the cancelation or postponement of several of these events this year, these old traditions now need your support to insure their continuation. You will not only meet the friendliest people in this area, but leave with memories and appreciations of what more than 85 years has accomplished.

Beacham McDougald is a Laurinburg resident and Scotland County historian.

