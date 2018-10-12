Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Village Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into the residence by prying open the back door. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marston Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into a building and stole a four-wheeler valued at $3,500.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marsh Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had broken into the residence by prying open the front door. Once inside the suspect role a 55-inch TV and a TV remote totaling $1,150. There is a suspect in the case.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Springs Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had stolen a .9mm Taurus handgun from the residence valued at $300. There is a suspect in the case.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Stanley Boone Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that a four-wheeler ATV was stolen from outside his garage.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bluebird Lane reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a dirt bike from the back of the residence valued at $2,200.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone had taken $300 from her bank account without her knowledge. There is a suspect in the case.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Ralph Edmund Goins, 54, of Andrew Jackson Highway, Laurel Hill, was arrested Wednesday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a $350 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Reed Blackwell, 30, of Tatum Ave, McColl, S.C., was arrested Wednesday for trespassing and harassing phone calls. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Kish Aaron Harris, 43, of Hillcreek Road was arrested Wednesday for felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Murphy Dean Smith, 47, of Stubbs Road was arrested Thursday for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jevon Troche Leggett Jr., 20, of White Street, Wagram, was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a $500 bond.

