Lumbee voters to elect chairman, six council members

PEMBROKE — One week after the general election on Nov. 6, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will hold its annual election — and this year the ballot will include choices for a new chairman.

“This being a chairman’s race, we are expecting a much bigger turnout than usual,” said Linda Locklear, a member of the Tribal Elections Board.

In that race for chairman, incumbent Harvey Godwin Jr. will face a trio of challengers in Everton Chavis Jr., Raymond Cummings and Randy Lynn Lewis.

In other races, six of the tribe’s 14 council districts will see challenges for seats.

In District 1: Carvicious Mitchell-Barfield, Audrey Revels Hunt and incumbent LaKishia S. Sweat are running for the seat. Voters can vote at the Rowland Police Department or at Gaddy’s Community Building.

In District 4: Candidates include Jody Everette Bullard, Kindra D. Locklear and Ted Woodell. Polling places will be at Lumbee Lodge Community Building in Maxton and Red Springs Rescue.

In District 5: Robie Joe Goins and Wendy Moore-Graham will face off. Ballots can be cast at the Cherokee Community Building or Two Streams Community Building, each in Maxton.

In District 9: Sheila A. Beck and Dewey J. McNeill are running for the seat. Votes will be taken at the Four Winds Community Building in Lumberton.

In District 10: Incumbent Janet Locklear will run against Marshil Locklear. The polling place will be at Rennert Town Hall.

In District 14: Terry L. Hunt and incumbent Barbara R. Lowery will face off. Votes can be cast at First Nation Boys and Girls Club in Lumberton.

Voters will be able to cast ballots for chairman at all the above polling places, along with those located at Heritage Haven Apartments in Fairmont, Southern Spirit Community Center in Lumberton, the Lumberton National Guard Armory, Soaring Eagle Community Building in Lumberton, O.P. Owens Agriculture Center in Lumberton, Indian Education Resource Center in Pembroke, Pembroke Boys and Girls Club, Raynham-McDonald Fire Department in Rowland, Union Chapel Community Building in Pembroke, Hawkeye Boys and Girls Club in Red Springs, Queheel Fire Department in Maxton, Evans Volunteer Fire Department in Maxton, Cape Fear Family Life Center in Fayetteville and Lumber Bridge Town Hall.

