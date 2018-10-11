Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Montclair Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had entered the residence causing $200 of damage to a door and took a blue water jug containing $1,700.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lytch Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had entered the residence through an unlocked window and took $900. The victim later called officers back and stated that $230 of it had been returned but wouldn’t tell officers the name of the individual who returned the money.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County High School student reported to the police department on Monday that his iPhone 6 valued at $500 was taken from his football locker at the school. The 16-year-old told officers that he had put the phone in his shoe and placed it on the top shelf of his locker, but when he returned from practice his shoes were at the bottom of the locker and his phone was gone.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone had taken the rear steps of the residence.

Rape

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Monday for a reported rape. The 18-year-old who lives in Pembroke, told officers that she believed the rape happened on Alpha Street. A 20-year-old male is currently a person of interest but police are not releasing his name. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Stefanie Daniel, 41, of Baldwin Street in Red Springs was arrested after being served a warrant for identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_annacrime-6.jpg