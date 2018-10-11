City hall parking lot closed for construction

LAURINBURG — Out with the old, building the new. The city of Laurinburg officially closed the parking areas at city hall on Thursday because of the ongoing construction work for the new facility.

Once completed, the new building will house city hall and the Laurinburg Police Department, but for now customers will be required to park on both sides of Everett Street between Church and McLean streets in order to access the current city hall. The parking spaces closest to the building are marked with blue for handicapped parking.

“The next phase is to work on the final grading and paving of the parking lot,” said Harold Haywood, general services director. “It should take a couple of months with the addition of landscaping.”

Customers will also need to use the walkway coming from Everett Street to the entrance of both the Police Department and the Consumer Billing Department when accessing the building.

“We are shooting for February or March 2019 to be completely finished with construction — when employees are moved to the new building, the old city hall will be demolished,” said Haywood.

The city has convenient alternatives for customers needing to pay their bills — like its 24/7 inquiry bill and payments by phone or website. One can pay by phone at 910-276-1521, or pay online at www.laurinburg.org and select the option at the top of the page to “Pay Your Bill.”

For more information on how to pay city bills, call the city office at 910-276-1521.

