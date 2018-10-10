Scotland County declares State of Emergency

LAURINBURG — With the remnants of Hurricane Michael about to blow into the Carolinas, County chairman Whit Gibson signed a Declaration of Emergency on Wednesday.

The declaration went into effect Thursday at 8 a.m. and did not include a curfew.

FEMA update

FEMA officials released a statement Wednesday urging those affected by Hurricane Florence to apply for and complete the application for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“It is better to apply and exhaust all other options than to not apply at all,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson.

He added that local residents should protect themselves and apply now because homeowners and renters may not be able to later.