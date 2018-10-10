Fayetteville man sentences on firearms offenses

GREENVILLE – The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced that on Tuesdayday, Truman Davis, 32, of Fayetteville, was sentenced by United States Senior District Malcolm J. Howard for possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and trafficking in firearms.

Judge Howard sentenced Davis to 144 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

Davis was charged in a six-count indictment on Dec. 12, 2017, and pled guilty to two counts on April 9, 2018. Between July 18 and Oct. 9, 2017, Davis sold six firearms to a confidential informant believing that those firearms would be resold to drug dealers.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Fayetteville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.