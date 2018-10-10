Optimist plate sale serves 1,400

LAURINBURG — Despite the pouring down rain, it wasn’t cats and dogs flying out of Optimist Park on Wednesday during the Optimist Club’s annual plate sale — it was fish, shrimp and chicken.

Even though it was a rainy day, club member Ron Riggins said it came in the club’s favor.

“I believe the cancellation of some big events this weekend brought more customers our way — the rain pushed more people here, especially at lunchtime,” said Riggins.

The club served plates from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., took a break and then got ready for the dinner rush from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Riggins said the plate sale is a 30-year tradition, and he enjoys sharing the event with his father and friends, all of whom volunteer to be a part of the club’s efforts.

”I have been working with these people for years and we enjoy it every time,” he said. “My father is in the (plate preparing) line (and) Sally Gardener is a friend who has made her famous coleslaw at our event for 15 years.”

Riggins worked with the volunteers to set up signs, the food and the park so the car line, dining tables, and service is all ready to go.

”We got the food on Monday, setup on Tuesday, and got here at 8:30 a.m. to prepare,” he said. “We expect to serve around 1,400 people in all.”

Riggins added that the money raised goes to support the girls softball team, the boys Little League baseball team, and scholarships.

The plates were sold for $8 each.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_art-and-fishfry-007.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_art-and-fishfry-010.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_art-and-fishfry-012.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_art-and-fishfry-013.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_art-and-fishfry-014.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_art-and-fishfry-011.jpg