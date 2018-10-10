Scotland County Schools close due to impending hurricane

LAURINBURG — In anticipation for Hurricane Michael hitting the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Scotland County Schools will be closed Thursday.

Anticipation for heavy rains, strong winds and possible flooding has lead to all Scotland County Schools being closed Thursday for both students and staff. The district offices will also be closed due to weather.

Parent-Teacher Conferences which were set to take place Thursday have also been canceled and no date on a reschedule has been announced.

The schools have not released if school will be operation as normal on Friday.

