Candidate forum postponed

LAURINBURG — With the impending hurricane set to bring even more rain to Scotland County, the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Fall Candidate Forum until Monday.

Originally scheduled for Thursday evening, the Chamber, along with the candidates and all others involved, decided it would be best to move the event. The forum will still be held at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown at 5:30 p.m.

“Same place, same time, just different date,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “Given the unknown with the storm, we thought it would be better and that we might have a better turnout as people might not want to come out during the storm — we’re preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.”

The forum will allow for candidates or candidate representatives to speak on their platform and answer questions from both media and the audience. The order of the races will be congressional, state senate, state house, school board, county commissioners, and lastly sheriff.

Each will get two minutes to state their platform, two minutes to answer questions from the media, two minutes to answer questions from the public and two minutes to answer any rebuttals.

All of the state races will have a representative there to speak, so there will be no Q&A portion.

English said that he knew almost all of the local candidates will be attending, with Betty Blue Gholston sending a representative. All other candidates, from the commissioners’ race, sheriff race and school board race will be in attendance.

“We want everyone to come out and be informed,” English said. “Come out, ask questions and just be an educated voter.”

Around 100 people attended the Spring Candidate Forum, so English is hoping around 125 people come out to this forum. The Storytelling Arts Building can hold around 200 people and some years brings in bigger crowds than others.

“We have a lot of issues that will be on the ballot,” English said. “They will also be able to learn about what the candidate’s platforms are and hear each candidate equally.”

The forum, though, couldn’t be held without some help by members of the community.

“We’d like to thank the Junior Service League for being our time keeper,” English said. “And for Dr. Larry Schulz for being our mediator. We’re hoping for a good turnout.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

