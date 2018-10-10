Sometimes just throwing stuff together works wonders

Once again, I’m just throwing items into a skillet and hoping for the best. And since you’re reading this, it obviously did turn out well. This week we’re going to be doing a creamy mushroom chicken and, honestly, it went so much better than expected.

At multiple points while living on my own and having to cook for myself, I’ve looked up mushroom chicken recipes and the ones that obviously look the most delicious are the ones with the word creamy in them, because that typically means they have cheese in them. But most of the recipes involved heavy cream, which I never have.

Luckily, I ended up getting some heavy cream for another recipe and had it left over.

Also, I did this what I call the “Katelin Way,” which basically just means I did everything the lazy and semi-quick way, which if you’ve continued on these articles you know is my favorite way to cook (insert hair flip emoji). I used the “frozen go-ahead and put in the oven” bulk bag of chicken tenderloins from Sam’s Club — and a trick I’ve found is cook them for 15 minutes, sprinkle salt and pepper on them, then continue cooking for the additional 15 minutes. If you cook thawed chicken, cook however you normally would and ignore that part.

I also know that I say this a lot, but typically can go to the original recipe and say “oh, I added more of that/less of that/added that” in. I didn’t measure ANYTHING and I literally didn’t go off a recipe. I just threw everything in, so we’re just hoping with this recipe that my guesstimates are somewhat correct.

The only thing I know is how much chicken and how much mushrooms I used, because you cook and see the chicken and I just dumped an entire container of mushrooms in the pan. That was my measuring system … oops.

It honestly turned out pretty good and I’ll probably make it again, even though I’m positive it will not taste the same as it did the first time.

***

Ingredients …

4 chicken tenderloins

1 container of baby bella mushrooms (sliced)

About 1/2 cup of heavy cream

About 1/2 cup of parmesan

About 1/2 cup of mozzarella

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Garlic powder

Salt and pepper

***

Instructions …

Preheat the oven to 350 and place chicken in for 30 minutes sprinkling the chicken with salt and pepper half way through.

Once the chicken is done or close to done heat a skillet on medium high heat add olive oil and mushrooms with a sprinkle of garlic powder. Cook for about 3 minutes or until the mushrooms are almost cooked through meaning its just slightly crunchy. Add in heavy cream and cheeses. Mix and cook together until the mixture is boiling.

Add chicken onto a plate and cover with mushroom mixture then enjoy.