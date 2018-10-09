Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend

LAURINBURG —A Wadesboro man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend early Sunday morning

Police responded to a call on Isabelle Street for a stabbing on Sunday, when officers arrived they located the 30-year-old victim who had been stabbed multiple times in her upper torso and was bleeding, according to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young.

The victim told officers that her boyfriend, 34-year-old Trayon Teal, was the one who had stabbed her. The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital, but was transferred to a different hospital for treatment. The most recent reports have the wounds as non-life threatening and the victim is expected to be released within the next several days.

Teal was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

He wasn’t given a bond.