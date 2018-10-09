Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Port Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and removed a generator valued at $300 and an electric saw of unknown value.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into his residence. The suspect stole a shotgun, rifle, 60-inch TV, and two flip phones totaling $690.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle and removed a part of prescription sunglasses valued at $500 and $2 in change. There was no damage to the vehicle

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into his vehicle and stole a checkbook, a Samsung phone and charging cords totaling $260. There was no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Richmond Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into his vehicle. Nothing was missing but the vehicle had been rummaged through. There was no damage to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into her vehicle. Nothing was reported missing but the vehicle was rummaged through. The vehicle had no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Church Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle and removed the ignition key. Nothing else was taken and there were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into his vehicle. Nothing was missing but the vehicle had been rummaged through. There were no signs of forced entry

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle. The suspect stole a brown purse and a wallet. There was no damage to the vehicle.

WAGRAM — A resident of Gilchrist Street reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that unknown persons had attempted to break into the residence causing $600 in damages.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cliffdale Drive reported to the police department Thursday that someone had removed an inoperable 2006 blue BMW from behind the residence.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Yvonne Clark, 34, of East Covington Street was arrested Thursday for obtaining property by false pretenses, break-in of motor vehicle and felony larceny. She was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Morton, 34, of Marsh Road, Laurel Hill was arrested Friday after police were informed by probation and parole that a sex offender was on the grounds of Scotland High School via ankle bracelet. He was charged with sex offender on educational property and eight counts of felony probation violation. He was given a $100,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 31, of Bizzell Street was arrested Sunday in connection to a robbery back on September 22. She was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Bethea was given a $75,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Adrian Huggins, 23, of Harry Malloy Road was arrested Monday for failure to return rental property. She was given a $1,000 bond.

