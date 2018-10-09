Caudill says Highland Games 2018 a success

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Highland Games brought people from all over the country and beyond, and Chairman/Founder Bill Caudill estimated the total number at about 5,000 attended the festival this past weekend.

”The committee is still gathering numbers, but I think we passed last year’s gate (attendance number),” said Caudill.

Hurricane Florence, which meandered through the region just three weeks earlier, could not stop the Scottish from celebrating at the Highland Games. The land where it was held was under 10 inches of water during the storm, but thankfully, it was dry enough for last Saturday, where fun and competition filled the grounds. Organizers treated for mosquitoes and spray was available for attendees at the front tent. Even with a forecast to downpour, masses showed up for the festivities and no rain came.

“It was fantastic overall; we could not have asked for a better day,” said Caudill.

He said they changed a few things like the set-up and the layout, and he thanked the volunteers who helped make the event take off.

“The biggest help is the volunteers and we are always looking for more (especially) folks to get involved in our community,” said Caudill.

Anyone who is interested can contact Caudill by phone or the Scotland County Highland Games Committee by emailing to [email protected]

Event winners …

— Harp competition

First place: Alexandria Mullins, Williamsburg, V.A.

Second place: Alix Baldwin, Restin, V.A.

Third place: Michelle Cobley, Raleigh

— Highland Dance

Dancer of the Day: Elaine Hinkel

Solo Choreography: Madison Stewart, Hope Mills

Group Choreography: Nicholson Dance Academy of Dance of Jacksonville, N.C.

— Piping and Drumming

Piper of the Day: Nick Hudson, Houston, T.X.

Novice Piper of the Day: Daniel Caudill, Laurinburg

Drummer of the Day: Anthony Green, Athens, G.A.

Winning Pipe Band: Jamestown Pipes and Drums

